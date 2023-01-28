Man dead after stepping into traffic on I-184 in Boise

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Jan. 25, at approximately 6:18 p.m..

A 20-year-old male from Boise stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I184 near milepost 2, in Boise.

The male was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 41-year-old female from Nampa. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Multiple lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency personnel investigated the crash scene.