Mother of boy killed by dogs moved out of ICU as donations pour in to help

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman who suffered severe injuries in a dog attack that claimed her son’s life was moved out of the ICU Friday night but Emily Islas remains in Portneuf Medical Center.

Donations continue to pour into a GoFundMe account for Islas one week after the fatal dog attack. With an original goal of raising $5,000, the online fundraiser, set up by a friend surpassed $31,500 as of Saturday morning. The friend says money raised will go to Islas and her daughter, who was not present at the time of the dog attack.

RELATED | Owners cited, animals euthanized after boy is attacked and killed by pack of dogs

“I know this won’t heal the hurt but at least it can help so she doesn’t have to worry about being able to provide for her daughter while she heals,” the post reads.

Islas’ 7-year-old son Kellan was killed by four dogs outside the family’s RV in Fort Hall on Jan. 21. When Kellen did not return home, Islas went looking for him and discovered he was being attacked. She attempted to protect him from further injuries and was seriously hurt herself.

An update to the GoFund me says once Islas is release from the hospital, she will need physical and occupational therapy due to extensive nerve and soft tissue damage suffered to her arms.

RELATED | Fundraiser launched to help mother of boy killed in dog attack in Fort Hall

“Emily said thank you to everyone who donated and she appreciates the love and support she has been receiving,” the update reads.

The Fort Hall Business Council posted a letter on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Facebook page Wednesday in response to the attack. The council said steps are being taken to protect Fort Hall residents and directed readers to the Fort Hall Animal Control Ordinance.

“As we all know, the reservation has continued to be plagued by domestic and wild dog attacks for more than a decade,” it reads.

The Council says it has taken several steps “to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Fort Hall Reservation” and issued a directive to Tribal Police and Fish and Game to issue citations for stray animals. As part of the initiative, “straying” or “at large” animals “can be destroyed” in both rural and urban areas, according to the ordinance.

The Business Council is also working toward funding a position within the Fort hall Fish and Game Department dedicated to the enforcement of livestock and brand inspection and domestic dog control. One the position is budgeted for, the council will post the position for hire.

“Given the circumstances, we will get this done as soon as we practically can implement it,” the letter says.

You can find Islas’ GoFundMe page here. The organizer has also provided visitors with Islas’ personal Venmo account ID — @Emily-Carroll-115 — for those who want to help but prefer not to use the crowdsourcing website.