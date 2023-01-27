One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police.
The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com the highway is closed from State Highway 32 to Newdale and multiple agencies are on the scene.
“We are experiencing winter driving all throughout east Idaho. Please slow down and use caution,” ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com.
Crews were also on the scene of a crash on US 20 near mile marker 326 between Rigby and Rexburg. It’s unknown if anyone was injured but EastIdahoNews.com users say traffic in the area was blocked for some time.
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are currently in effect for much of eastern Idaho. It went into effect Thursday night and will last through 5 p.m. Saturday. The warning and advisory stated that travel could be hazardous.
You can find the latest weather forecast here.
Track road conditions from ITD here and view live traffic cameras here.
