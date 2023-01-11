Police ask public for help finding runaway teenager

The following is a news release and photo from the Chubbuck Police Department.

The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway.

On Jan. 10, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department have made multiple attempts to locate Mya, unfortunately so far without success.

Any information the public can provide in locating Mya will be greatly appreciated. We would also like to kindly remind the public that harboring a juvenile runaway is a crime.

Please take time to look at the pictures provided of Mya. She is described as being approximately 5’6”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a green zip-up style hoodie, baggie blue jeans, black Converse style high-top shoes and a ball cap. She has brown shoulder-length hair and braces on her teeth.

If you have any information that would help us locate Mya, please contact the Chubbuck Police Department Communications Center at (208) 237-7173.