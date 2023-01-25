Police, district investigate reported threat at Pocatello middle school

POCATELLO — A threat at Hawthorne Middle School has been deemed “unsubstantiated” following an investigation by Pocatello police, school and district administrators.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher could not elaborate on the threat but told EastIdahoNews.com it did not trigger a school lockdown of any kind because the investigation took place as students were arriving before school.

“It wasn’t a new threat today,” she said. “It’s something that’s been being investigated and got out of hand.”

Early Wednesday morning, the school district sent out an alert to parents of Hawthorne students informing them of the investigation and its findings. As Fisher explained, the reasoning for the alert was to ease the minds of parents who have called the school and district about the alleged threat.

“We are aware of this potential threat, it was investigated and deemed to be unsubstantiated,” she said. “School will proceed.”