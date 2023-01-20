‘The world’s praying this goes forward.’ JJ Vallow’s grandparents react to Daybell court hearing

ST. ANTHONY — Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, are pleased with the outcome of a Thursday court hearing.

JJ’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her husband Chad Daybell are athe ccused of killing the 7-year-old boy and his sister, 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan in 2019. Both Chad and Lori are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of the children and Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

“I feel like the world is praying that this trial goes forward and that we have a good, honest, straight-up trial focused on the evidence,” Larry Woodcock told EastIdahoNews.com Thursday afternoon. “I believe this case is going to be proven beyond the shadow of a doubt. They can make all the excuses but in the end, they are guilty of murdering two children.”

Attorneys for Chad and Lori argued several motions Thursday morning. District Judge Steven Boyce denied a request from John Prior, Chad’s attorney, to postpone the trial until April 2024. Boyce also denied a motion from prosecutors to sequester the jury when the trial begins this spring and he denied a request from Lori’s defense team to have Lori and Chad meet so they can strategize about the case.

“Thank goodness he did deny that. It just seemed like an off-the-wall kind of request,” Kay Woodcock said. “I think Lori wanted to simply see Chad in person and maybe figure out if she’s going to turn on him. There has to be more to do it than just them wanting to meet and strategize.”

The Woodcocks believe Chad’s defense involves turning against Lori. As far as EastIdahoNews.com could tell, he never looked at his wife during the two-and-a-half-hour court hearing Thursday but Lori was seen glancing Chad’s direction several times.

“Lori – you’re fixing to be thrown totally under the bus,” Larry Woodcock said. “In fact, you’re not going to get thrown under a bus – you’re going got get thrown under a steamroller. Chad is not your friend, his attorney is not your friend and I truly believe they are going to throw her under the bus the moment the case opens.”

