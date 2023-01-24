Traffic reduced to one lane as crews work to repair I-15 bridge in Blackfoot

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT – Idaho Transportaion Department crews are currently working on the northbound bridge of I-15 just north of Blackfoot to repair the road surface following damage that occurred last night. The cause of the problem is still under investigation, but road breakup is common following cycles of warm and cold weather.

Traffic is down to one lane as crews begin repairs on the right lane. Tomorrow traffic will also be down to one lane to allow crews to perform preventative maintenance on the passing lane to ensure the problem does not spread.

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone and plan for some delays.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge.

“There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”

One driver tells EastIdahoNews.com 10-15 cars “went off the road” north of Blackfoot and chunks of concrete were all over the interstate. He said his tire was damaged from the concrete.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.