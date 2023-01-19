Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU

IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you.

Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.

Continuing Education has been a part of Pocatello’s campus for decades. Instead of paying enrollment fees or taking general education courses designed to give you credit towards a degree, the classes in the continuing education program are there for people seeking a new career path or those who just want to expand their horizons.

“The flexibility of the non-credit program gives people a chance to work, find apprenticeships, and even expand their skills in an ever-changing market,” Angela Wilhelm, the marketing coordinator for the program, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Workforce training is one aspect of the program. Through a partnership with the University of Washington, ISU holds classes for the Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center. This helps numerous people get some additional training without leaving the area.

It also helps local businesses provide a safer workplace and keep costs down.

But there are other reasons people might apply. Many people enroll because they want a new hobby. Wilhelm says the fly fishing course is one of the most popular. It doesn’t start for several months, but there is quite a waitlist of people who are interested.

Another popular course is a cooking class taught by a custodian. The class teaches students how to make the base, proof, and pre-made batches of dough.

“Anyone who takes the class ends up going home with lots of cinnamon rolls,” says Wilhelm.

For those who want to be more fleet on their feet, dance classes are available. Kathe Warner has taken swing and two step dance classes with the program and has not had any bad experiences.

“This has been a really fun thing for me and my husband to do together. We get to meet other couples and be social,” Warner explains.

And Warner has noticed a benefit in her physical fitness as well.

Classes in furniture painting, steampunk jewelry, spring wreath making are also available.

Regardless of the topic, Wilhelm says there’s a class for a wide variety of interests. And those who might feel reluctant to participate, needn’t be. Each class is designed to be fun and non-stressful.

“I know I can definitely learn new skills. People should not be afraid to try these classes. For a small investment, the rewards are many,” says one enrollee.

Wilhelm encourages anyone who’s interested to apply. To register or learn more, visit the website or call (208) 282-3372.