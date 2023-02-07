Ask the Doctor: Is my blood really blue inside my body?

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly colum.

Question: Doctor, is my blood really blue inside my body?

Answer: No. Your blood’s always red. When it leaves your heart and travels through your arteries, it’s rich in oxygen, making it very bright in color. After that, it returns to your heart via your veins, but with much less oxygen. This makes it appear darker in color, which can cause your veins to look blue-green, through the filter of your skin. But your blood is still red.