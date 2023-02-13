Ask the doctor: Why do my feet stink and what can I do to stop them from smelling?

Have a medical-related question you’ve always wanted answered? The doctors at Madison Health are here to help! Email your ‘Ask the Doctor’ questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: Why do my feet stink and what can I do to stop them from smelling?

Answer: There are more sweat glands on the bottom of your feet than anywhere else on your body. When your feet sweat, moisture gets trapped, breaking down tiny pieces of the outer layer of your skin. This moisture combines with those flaked-off skin particles to create an environment where bacteria and fungi thrive. The result? Stinky feet.

What can you do about it? Keep your feet clean and dry. Go barefoot at home. Try a foot antiperspirant. Wear moisture-wicking socks. And let your shoes dry out between wearings.