Body found near Idaho Falls boat launch, foul play not suspected

IDAHO FALLS — A body was found Tuesday morning at a boat launch in Idaho Falls.

Someone noticed the man just before 7 a.m. on the west side of the Snake River at the John’s Hole Forebay boat launch parking lot, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

“A person called dispatch and reported that they had found someone,” Clements said. “The person was deceased when EMS and police officers arrived on scene.”

Clements said the man was in his vehicle and it looked like he had opened his door. It appeared he suffered a medical event and no foul play is suspected, according to Clements.

The man’s name and age have not been released. Family notifications are being made.