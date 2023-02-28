Everclear, Lit to perform at joint show in eastern Idaho

The following is a news release and photos from the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Everclear and Lit will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, April 22.

Everclear continues to tour extensively. While it’s a virtual surety that no Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine,” lately the band has found that exploring the full range of past material, especially the “deep cuts,” not only gives fans a rare treat, it also injects new life into the band’s live dynamic.

Just as the nineties dissolved into the 21st century, Lit charged up rock ‘n’ roll with uncompromising punk energy and a power pop punch. However, the Orange County-born band left an imprint on popular culture that only fissured wider over the years like a California fault line. Who could forget the immortal lyric, “Can we forget about the things I said when I was drunk?” or the time Pamela Anderson devoured the band whole in the “Miserable” music video.

Pre-sale tickets (VIP, Platinum Left, and Platinum Right) go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and all day Thursday, March 2. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.

All other Everclear & Lit concert tickets (Platinum Center, Gold, and Silver) will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.