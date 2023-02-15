INL halts operations until 11 a.m. Wednesday due to weather
The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.
Due to severe weather and poor road conditions, all operations at Idaho National Laboratory are curtailed Wednesday at the Site and Idaho Falls facilities. This includes Battelle Energy Alliance, U.S. Department of Energy, Naval Reactors Facilities and Idaho Environmental Coalition employees. More information will be provided after conditions are reassessed by 11 a.m.
Day shift buses will not make their routes this morning. Shift change buses are planned to run as soon as possible.
ITD closures include U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to the junction with U.S. Highway 26 at (commonly known as the “Puzzle.”) I-15 is also currently closed from Idaho Falls to the Montana border.
