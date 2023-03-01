Man arrested after police allegedly find five pounds of drugs in his Uber

IDAHO FALLS – A 20-year-old Michigan man was arrested in Idaho Falls after police say they found him with five pounds of illegal drugs.

Noah Crawford was charged with felony drug trafficking of cocaine and felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine.

The initial arrest happened on Feb. 22, when an Idaho Falls police officer walked past Crawford at Motel 6 and “smelled the overwhelming odor of raw marijuana” coming from him and his suitcases, according to a police report.

Crawford went outside to get into an Uber, but the officer stopped the driver and told him he needed to speak with Crawford.

The driver rolled down the window so the officer could speak to Crawford, and according to the police report, the officer could again smell marijuana.

A search was done of the bags on Crawford’s person, and the officer reportedly found a small amount of marijuana and 40 fentanyl pills.

Noah was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail for one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Detectives secured all of Crawford’s other bags from the trunk and planned to obtain a search warrant to search them the next day.

On Feb. 24, the officer served the search warrant and was able to search the other two bags Crawford had in the car with him.

Inside the bags, the officer reportedly found four pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, a digital scale, and two guns.

During a later interview with Crawford, he reportedly claimed the bags weren’t his and must’ve been left in the Uber before he got in.

Officers then told him they had a video of him at Motel 6, standing near the office with both bags in his possession.

Crawford’s bond was set to $60,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 8. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.