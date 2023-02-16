Wind chill warning in effect starting Thursday night to Friday morning

IDAHO FALLS — Wind chills as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a wind chill warning on Thursday afternoon. The warning is expected to take effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

NWS has issued wind chill warnings the past two days that have expired as temperatures have gotten warmer during the day.

The areas affected include Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon.

