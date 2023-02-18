Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on I-15

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man traveling the wrong way on Intersate 15 was killed Friday night in a three-car crash.

The 29-year-old was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am northbound in the soundbound lanes around 11:30 p.m. in Bannock County, according to Idaho State Police.

The man’s vehicle hit a 2005 Jeep Cherokee being driven by a 56-year-old man from Logan, Utah. The Jeep flipped onto its top on the freeway and was then hit by a juvenile driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, police say.

The 29-year-old died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

The interstate was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Names of those involved have not been released. ISP is investigating the incident.