$1,000 reward for information leading to burglar's arrest - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A cash reward is now being offered to lead to an arrest of the person responsible for burglarizing a local nonprofit organization.

East Idaho Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for an incident at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket earlier this month.

The nonprofit owns property on 351 West 14th Street in Idaho Falls. Food bank staff reported to law enforcement that a burglary had happened between 3 p.m. on March 8 and 9:30 a.m. on March 9.

A window was broken where the suspect forced entry into the building, and miscellaneous items were taken.

“It looks like someone threw a tire jack through the kitchen window, broke in through the window and stole a bunch of stuff in the kitchen, and our tools we were (using to remodel) the building,” said Ariel Jackson, the food basket’s executive director in an earlier interview with EastIdahoNews.com.

The burglary happened weeks after the nonprofit took ownership of an old meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It caused between $3,000 and $5,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information that might be helpful can call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.