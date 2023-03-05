UPDATE: Island Park Snowmobiler is safe, officials say

UPDATE

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael Ferguson has been found and is safe, as of 12:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

ISLAND PARK – Authorities are searching for a snowmobiler who’s been missing in Island Park since Saturday afternoon.

Michael Ferguson, 59, of Idaho Falls got separated from his party while snowmobiling in the Reas Peak and Blue Creek area, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

He doesn’t have his cell phone with him and search and rescue teams are asking anyone in that area to be on the lookout.

Ferguson is 5 foot 9 with black hair and brown eyes. He is riding a new black and red Polaris 850 snow machine. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black and blue jacket with black pants and a black and gray helmet.

If you see him or have information that might be helpful, call 911 or Fremont County Dispatch at (208) 624-4482.