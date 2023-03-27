Bannock County coroner cited for driving under the influence - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner was cited with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence over the weekend.

Torey James Danner, 36, was cited Sunday morning, according to court records. He was not booked at Bannock County Jail.

Danner provided EastIdahoNews.com with a statement regarding the incident.

“First and foremost, I sincerely apologize for my actions,” he says in the statement. “I deeply regret the decision I made and the harm my behavior may have caused the community. I do not take this mistake lightly.”

Danner was appointed to the county coroner position in 2021 after serving as the deputy coroner. Before that, he was a member of Bannock County Search and Rescue.

“I’ve worked hard to make a positive impact by developing relationships and trust with the people I serve and all those I work side by side with,” his statement says. “My actions have violated that trust, and it’s my responsibility to rebuild it. The only way I know how to move forward is to continue being honest, transparent, and accountable by taking responsibility for my actions and seeing the process through.

Danner also has a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence in 2008, which the court dismissed.