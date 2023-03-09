Born without arms, Jessica Cox flies planes, does Taekwondo and now she’s answering 7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Jessica Cox was born without any arms and uses her feet the way most people use their hands. She has never let her lack of arms hold her back. In fact, she flies airplanes, drives cars, is married and otherwise lives a normal life. She even set a Guinness World Record for being the first person to fly a certified airplane using only her feet!

Jessica agreed to sit down and answer 7 Questions. Here’s what I asked her:

When you were 14, you earned your first Taekwondo black belt. How did you prepare for that without arms?

Do people ever stare at you out in public and how do you handle that?

You received a Guinness World Record for being the first person to fly a certified airplane using only your feet. What was that experience like?

Is there anything you haven’t been able to do without arms?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have an Idaho potato?

What do you say to people who tell you that you’re not able to do certain things?

Do you share a piece of advice that might help me and our audience?

