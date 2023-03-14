Crews begin demolition of Ross Park Aquatic Complex water slide - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — On Monday, the city of Pocatello began the demolition of the water slide and tower at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.

For safety concerns, the slide has been closed since 2020. Doing the demolition of the condemned slide in-house is estimated to save the city around $200,000.

A new water slide for the Aquatic Complex is estimated to cost at least $1 million. A big thank you to the Milder family for making a generous donation this month towards the cost of the new slide. The donation was made in the name of Doug Milder, who served over a decade on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Once the project is completed, a plaque will be installed on the slide to honor Doug.

During the demolition, the city is asking community members to please remain a safe distance from the project site.