Deputies need help locating man after he cut his ankle monitor off - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Local deputies are asking for help from the community in finding a man who cut his ankle monitor off.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Jamison Gerald Miller. According to a news release on Friday, Miller had been placed on an ankle monitor by the courts stemming from misdemeanor DUI and eluding charges and was required to wear the monitor and report to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Miller had cut the monitor off on Wednesday, March 15 in Idaho Falls. His whereabouts, since that day, have been unknown.

New charges are currently pending for Miller related to failing to comply with the court-ordered monitoring system and damaging the monitor, the release said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200. Anonymous tips about this and any other criminal activity can also be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online or through the P3tips on your mobile device.



