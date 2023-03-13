Idaho Potato Commission unveils malted milkshake and French fries ice cream. We tried it out.

IDAHO FALLS — Fries and ketchup, fries and fry sauce, cheese fries, plain fries – chances are, you’ve tried them all.

But have you ever thought about mixing french fries into ice cream?

The Idaho Potato Commission had that very idea and recently partnered up with Van Leeuwen, a New York-based company known for its made-from-scratch dairy desserts. The result? A limited-edition malted milkshake flavored ice cream loaded with french fry bites.

A recent national survey identified Idaho french fries and milkshakes as one of the most irresistible flavor combinations, edging out biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles, according to a news release from the Idaho Potato Commission.

“The survey results confirmed for us that Idaho potatoes, in any form, are the most versatile vegetable; the pairing options are endless,” says Jamey Higham, Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO. “Idaho potatoes have earned their place at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now we’ve got dessert covered too!”

The ice cream features bites of french fry pieces created by Van Leeuwen’s in-house pastry team using Idaho potato flakes. Made with premium ingredients, “the toasty caramel-flavored ice cream will transport you back to old school diner days after just one bite,” the release says.

The ice cream is now available at Van Leeuwen scoop shops in New York and Los Angeles. You can also buy pints on the company’s website for $12 each.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and his family tried the new flavor and agree it’s definitely unique! Watch their reaction in the video player above.