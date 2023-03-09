Looking back: Woman dragged by horse, leap-year baby born and thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of sheepskin items

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 6 to March 12 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A woman survived being dragged by a horse, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on March 10, 1905.

T.E. Jarrett was “watering a horse at a well” where she “had to draw water with a rope.” For an unknown reason, the horse became frightened, and Jarrett got tangled in the rope.

“She was dragged some distance, receiving some severe bruises and a badly sprained ankle,” the article explained.

1926-1950

RIGBY — A 1-year-old girl died at home after an accidental poisoning, The Rigby Star wrote on March 9, 1933.

Betty Marie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Mains, removed the stopper from a bottle of laxative pills, and “a number of pills (were) swallowed by the child before the action was noted by the mother.”

“Physicians were immediately called but were unsuccessful in coping with the strychnine in the child’s system which the tablets contained,” the local paper said.

She lived between three to four hours after the accident. Betty Marie was buried in the Idaho Falls Cemetery.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mains have the sympathy of the entire community in their sad bereavement,” The Rigby Star stated.

1951-1975

SODA SPRINGS — A baby in Soda Springs was set to have a “birthday once every four years,” after being born on a leap year day, a headline in the Caribou County Sun on March 7, 1968, read.

Bonnie Ashbaker was born Feb. 29, 1968, at 6:20 a.m. in the Caribou County Hospital. Ashbaker weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces, and the attending physician was Soda Springs doctor, Dr. Allen Tigert.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Ashbaker, and granddaughter to Mr. and Mrs. Jay Garner, of Soda Springs, and Mr. and Mrs. Jess Munk, of Grace.

Bonnie Ashbaker with her mother. | Courtesy the Caribou County Sun

1976-2000

POCATELLO — Over $4,000 worth of sheepskin lined coats, vests and bedspreads were stolen from the Bannock Hotels’ Empire Room, the Idaho State Journal explained on March 7, 1976.

The room, which was located on the building’s second floor, was broken into during the night of March 5 or in the early morning hours of March 6.

Police said 27 coats, nine vests and some bedspreads — listed at a wholesale value of $4,420 — were stolen after burglars took a lock off a door to get inside. The merchandise was being sold in the Pocatello area by John Moore, of Reno, Nevada.

The burglars used a fire-door exit leading to a back alley to remove the items. Police said there were “many other items” of value that were “undisturbed.”