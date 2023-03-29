Loose tire sends car flying into the air - East Idaho News

Video of a heart-pounding accident on a California freeway has gone viral this week.

The wild scene was recorded by a Tesla dashcam last Thursday on the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth, according to The New York Post. The video shows the front left tire detach from a white truck before it rolls in front of a Kia. The driver is unable to avoid hitting it and the Kia then flips in the air with debris scattering across the freeway.

According to California State Police, the driver of the Kia sustained only minor injuries and was able to walk away from the crash. The driver of the truck is also safe.

Watch the harrowing video in the player above.