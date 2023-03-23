Man charged after victim reports he sexually abused her over a course of five years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 34-year-old Pocatello man has been charged by police after he allegedly raped a minor over the course of five years.

Jose Alfredo Ramirez has been charged with two felonies for lewd conduct with a child under 16.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, back in December, an officer was assigned to follow up on a case where a 14-year-old victim reported that for a period of five years, she was abused by Ramirez.

On one occasion, the victim reported between May 2016 and June 2018, at a location in Idaho Falls, she fell asleep in a bedroom and was woken up by Ramirez coming in the bedroom and lying in bed with her.

He asked her if she was awake. She pretended to be asleep because she was scared, documents said. Ramirez put his hands inside her pants and raped her.

Police say Ramirez continued to sexually assault her. She then got up to go to the bathroom due to pain she was feeling. When she came back, he covered her with a blanket and said he was sorry, court documents said.

On another occasion, the victim was left at home with Ramirez in 2019. There were no other adults there at the time. The victim was watching TV. Ramirez came and sat next to her and took the remote from her. He then tried to rape her again. The victim told police she did not report the incident due to a recent family celebration, so she kept it to herself. She decided to tell her friend about what had happened.

Police interviewed the friend who then matched the story of what the victim had said had happened.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Ramirez denied all allegations of sexual abuse, documents said.

Each charge is punishable by life in prison, a $50,000 fine, a $5,000 compensatory fine, and restitution. A warrant was issued and served in Bannock County, according to court records. A no-contact order was issued between Ramirez and the victim.

Ramirez is scheduled for a preliminary appearance on April 5 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.