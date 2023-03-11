Man dies by suicide on ID-32 after standoff with police

ASHTON — A man died by suicide on Idaho Highway 32 after a standoff with police that lasted over eight hours.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident started in Teton County at about 6:45 p.m. Friday when authorities tried to perform a traffic stop on a male driver with a felony arrest warrant. The man, who was armed with a handgun, fled in his vehicle into Fremont County, where deputies deployed spikes strips to bring his vehicle to a stop.

Authorities say that after the spike strips were deployed, the man fired one shot.

Swat teams from Fremont County, Bonneville County and Idaho State Police responded, along with the Ashton Police Department, according to a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The incident ended at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when, after several hours of negotiation, the man chose to take his own life.

His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is expected to be released at this time.