Man sentenced for joyriding, federally indicted for failing to register as a sex offender - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who failed to register as a sex offender after moving from Fort Hall has been federally indicted.

The felony case against 31-year-old Clyde Makzine Osborne has been moved to federal court. State charges were dismissed earlier this move following an indictment filed in September, court records show.

Osborne was sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2011, when he was 19.

According to federal court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, after moving from Fort Hall, Osborne failed to register as a sex offender. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines if he is found guilty. The penalty would also include five years to life of supervised probation.

A detention hearing was waived and Osborne was ordered to remain at Bannock County Jail until trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Osborne was arrested in May when officers found him driving a stolen vehicle. During the arrest, he was found in possession of a pipe containing methamphetamine residue. He was charged with felonies grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

RELATED | Man arrested after police allegedly find him with meth inside stolen car

After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent — a misdemeanor. In exchange, the possession charge was dismissed.

He received a sentence of time served — 180 days — and $157.50 in fees and fines.