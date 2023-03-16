Ririe man tours Chrysler assembly plant, man drives himself to hospital after shooting leg - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 13 to March 19 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A horse trainer attacked an employee and “beat the young man’s face into a jelly,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican stated on March 15, 1907.

S.D. Paxton entered the barn belonging to Ben Nielsen and beat up Guernsy Young, an employee who was “in the act of retiring.” Paxton caught “him by the throat and forced him back on the bed” before beating his face up.

Paxton had been living on the Nielsen ranch, north of town, and sometimes kept his horses at the barn.

“On Monday afternoon, one of his horses began kicking a colt that was in the same stall and Young struck the animal with a buggy whip,” according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. “This was the cause of the assault.”

Paxton went to the court house where he paid a $25 fine and “immediately swore out a warrant for Young on a charge of cruelty to animals, but he was acquitted on hearing.”

The paper added, “Young has brought civil suit for damages and contemplates other legal action. The end is not yet.”

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — Three pairs of game birds were stolen, the Idaho Falls Post Register said on March 13, 1933.

The birds stolen were a pair of golden pheasants, a pair of Lady Amherst pheasants and a pair of mutant pheasants. They were stolen from the “enclosures on the island park in the river south of the Broadway Bridge.”

The birds were stolen by someone who knew their value as breeding stock and not in order to satisfy an appetite, according to Mr. Pederson, the local sportsman’s association president, as well as others who were acquainted with the situation.

“A hole was cut in the wire enclosure with the thief taking his choice and not disturbing other birds,” the local paper explained. “The birds left made no attempt to leave the enclosure.”

The theft was discovered when Pederson went to feed the birds. He believed the birds were taken “by someone for the purpose of sale.” He said the value on them was $75.

“He doubts that they could be replaced right now at any cost,” the paper added.

1951-1975

RIRIE — A Ririe man toured the Chrysler assembly plant in Los Angeles and attended school on the new Chrysler V8 engine, The Rigby Star told community members on March 15, 1951.

Ray Howard, of the Howard-Jordan Motor, said the school was “thorough in explanation of work and operation of the new Chrysler.”

“The new motor has caused much interest throughout the country with its 180 horse power engine, while in performance it is said to give in excess of 15 miles per gallon,” the article reads. “The car is equipped with 820×15 tires, assuring the maximum in riding comfort.”

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his .22 revolver, the Idaho State Journal reported.

In its paper dated March 17, 1976, the Journal said Clair Price, 26, was cleaning the pistol while sitting in a chair at his home when it discharged.

“Price drove himself to Bannock Memorial Hospital for treatment,” the article mentioned.