Roads closed in eastern Idaho as winter weather advisory continues Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two roads are closed to traffic Saturday morning following an overnight snowstorm.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 Idaho website shows U.S. Highway 26 from mile marker 355 in Ririe to mile marker 376 in Swan Valley is closed in both directions.

Both lanes of Idaho Highway 33 from mile marker 107 in Newdale to mile marker 131 in Tetonia are also closed.

Highway 33 has been closed since Friday. It’s not clear when either of these roads will reopen.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday for most of the Upper Valley, according to the website for the National Weather Service in Pocatello. This includes the cities of Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, along with the Big Hole Mountains and the Teton Valley.

Forecasters are predicting between two and four inches of snow in those areas, along with blowing snow with wind gusts as high as 35 mph Saturday morning “before subsiding.”

“Be prepared for slick road conditions and areas of reduced visibility,” the NWS writes on its website. “If you will be traveling in the advisory area, slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination.”

Heavy snow is expected in West Yellowstone and areas farther north into Ennis, Bozeman and other parts of Montana. A winter storm warning is in effect for these areas until midnight.

“Icy roads will become snow covered, making travel especially difficult,” says the NWS. “Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans.”

Those who will be traveling are encouraged to have an extra flashlight, food, and water on-hand in case of an emergency.

A complete seven-day forecast and live traffic cams are available here. Visit 511 Idaho for the latest road conditions and closures.