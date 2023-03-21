Suspects in high-speed chase took turns driving, say police - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase that covered 46 miles while also switching drivers during the middle of the pursuit.

The incident happened on Sunday after midnight, court documents said.

A patrol officer with the Shelley Police Department attempted to stop a car for speeding and failing to stay in the lane, a news release said from the Shelley Police Department.

The car —- a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta —- was traveling south on U.S. Highway 91 and allegedly did not stop for the officer, ran a red light and traveled in the oncoming lane multiple times. The officer tried to catch up to the car when it went into Firth. The pursuit circled Firth and the Basalt area multiple times.

The vehicle was traveling between 10 mph and 75 mph, the news release said. At one point, an officer observed a man as the driver. Later, a woman was driving.

The vehicle was then spiked twice, and three tires were deflated. The suspect vehicle continued to run on its rims while losing vehicle parts before coming to a stop, according to the news release.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and drugs were found.

Michael Poog, 36, of Fort Hall, was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Poog was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

Loreen Bear, 42, of Fort Hall, was arrested on multiple warrants. Bear was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Poog and Bear were charged with eluding because they switched drivers in the middle of the pursuit, according to the news release.

The chase lasted over an hour and covered about 46 miles.

A Shelley police cruiser assisting in the pursuit was damaged when it hit a deer during the chase.

An officer told EastIdahoNews.com there were no injuries.