Teenager who created an unforgettable Valentine's Day for an autistic classmate honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about an Eagle Rock Jr. High School student named Tatianna Garcia.

On Valentine’s Day, a student with autism showed up to school with a decorated valentine box similar to what children do in grade school.

The person who told us about Tatianna wrote:

Tatianna and her friends noticed their classmate became upset because she didn’t realize the tradition of passing out valentines isn’t the same in Jr. High like it is in grade school. The girl was devastated and in tears when she realized she wasn’t going to be receiving any cards or candy after going through all the trouble of decorating a box. This made Tatianna and her friends very sad so she came up with the idea to do something nice for her classmate.

Tatianna and her friends made several valentines cards and collected candy, cards and anything they could from other friends and classmates to cheer up the sad student. Before the end of the day, they had managed to not just fill the student’s box but had a heaping pile of flowers, cards, candy and stuffed animals on a chair sitting waiting at the front desk for their classmate to pick up.

Tatianna gave this student a Valentine’s Day neither one of them will ever forget. We decided to surprise Tatianna and thank her for what she did! Watch the video in the player above.