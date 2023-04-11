98-year-old Dollie McKenzie stuns us with her piano playing - East Idaho News

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Dollie McKenzie is 98 years old and still plays the piano. She is extremely talented and has been playing the piano since she was 5.

We asked Dollie to show off her skills and play us a song! Check it out in the video player above.