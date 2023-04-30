College of Eastern Idaho will host inaugural Energy Days on May 4 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho is inviting the public to attend Energy Days, according to a news release from the college. The event will focus on engaging local students and community members with the energy industry.

Those who attend will learn from Idaho lawmakers and leading advocates for the nuclear energy industry. Speakers will include Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner, the Nuclear Energy Institute, local legislators and a representative from the governor’s office, said the release.

Following an ‘Up and Atom’ breakfast, the Energy Speaker series will begin at 8:45 a.m. This will include leaders from Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Environmental Coalition, Idaho Falls Power and the Naval Reactors Facility.

The series will cover a variety of emerging energy technologies, deploying those technologies in our community, large construction projects in Idaho Falls and out at the Site and other interesting and timely topics, according to the news release.

During the lunch hour, students will have the opportunity to facilitate a forum with senior energy leaders. Participants may ask topical questions about the future of advanced energy, workforce opportunities and impacts on our communities.

The day will conclude with a free screening of Oliver Stone’s new movie “Nuclear Now,” said the release. “Nuclear Now” is based on professor Joshua Goldstein’s book, “A Bright Future,” which makes the case for nuclear power as a safe, low-emissions energy solution in the face of climate change.

The event will be held on May 4 at 7:30 a.m. in College of Eastern Idaho’s boardroom in Building 3. The movie screening will be held on CEI’s campus in Building 5, room 531; seating is limited.

Visit CEI’s website for more information.