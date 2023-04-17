Coroner releases name of man who killed himself after robbing a woman - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a robbery suspect who died by suicide near 4310 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck on Saturday.

The man was 19-year-old Richard Henry Elkins Jr. of Chubbuck.

The incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — A man shot himself after robbing a woman at a Pocatello restaurant Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Mackenzie River Pizza at 4150 Poleline Road, according to city spokeswoman Marlise Irby.

The man, whose name has not been released, was wearing a mask and allegedly pointed a gun at a woman. He ran away with her purse, wallet and cell phone, she says.

Pocatello Police were notified and began searching for the suspect. They found him in front of Costa Vida at 170 Bullock Street, and Irby says the man started running. He ran around the west side of Denny’s on the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck, where he was surrounded by police.

“The suspect shot himself in the head and was declared deceased on scene,” Irby reports.

Yellowstone Avenue in the area of Denny’s and Bullock Street between MacKenzie River was shut down for several hours, according to the Idaho State Journal.

The Chubbuck Police Department and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.