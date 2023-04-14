DAY 10 | LIVE UPDATES: Detective resumes testimony in Lori Vallow Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

8:40 a.m. Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake is questioning Det. Duncan. He is talking about cell data and information found in Charles Vallow’s iCloud account.

8:38 a.m. Lori just turned around, smiled and mouthed “hi” toward our direction. John Thomas, her attorney, has some family members here sitting in front of us so it’s likely she was smiling at them.

8:34 a.m. Yesterday the defense had some questions about a Powerpoint exhibit the state wanted to admit into evidence. Defense says they have no objection to the presentation and the jurors are about to be brought into the courtroom.

8:27 a.m. Back in the courtroom. Lori is wearing a black jacket and white/cream colored pants with a pattern on them. Larry and Kay Woodcock are in the courtroom with family members. Annie Cushing is also here. Chandler Police Det. Nathan Duncan will be back on the stand this morning.