Dyslexia simulation aims to help parents, families and educators better understand the condition - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Community event organizers are bringing a dyslexia simulation to Idaho Falls so residents can understand what it feels like to have a learning disability.

On Wednesday, April 5, at Thunder Ridge High School, at 7 p.m., there will be a free dyslexia simulation.

“This is a community event to bring awareness about basically what a dyslexic person would experience going to school and the frustrations they face and their difficulty of trying to read and listen and take notes… all the complications that come along with dyslexia,” said Sidney Maggiora, a certified academic language, and dyslexia therapist.

Dyslexia is defined as a learning disability that is neurological in origin. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate, fluent word recognition and poor spelling and decoding abilities.

Liz Stepan is a representative with Decoding Dyslexia for the southeast Idaho area. Decoding Dyslexia-Idaho is a grassroots movement that is part of a national movement aimed at increasing awareness of and access to educational resources for dyslexia in public schools.

During the event, Stepan explained there will be different stations that people can rotate around.

“It will simulate basically what it feels like to be a dyslexic and the frustration they feel. You know, sitting through a school day, spelling, writing, reading,” she explained.

Stepan has a 12-year-old son who is dyslexic. She wants other parents or people interested in dyslexia to come to her if they have questions, and she can provide helpful resources.

Liz Stepan, right, and her son. | Courtesy Liz Stepan

As a dyslexia therapist, Maggiora has worked with kids and teaches them how to decode words and learn how to spell.

“We want our dyslexic kids to be confident and not ashamed of their dyslexia. There are so many amazing, famous, intelligent people who have it and are making a huge difference in the world. Giving these kids the right tools to learn to read will help them to confidently follow in the footsteps of successful dyslexics and make their own impact on the world,” Maggiora said.

Maggiora has three children that are all dyslexic. She is from Idaho Falls originally but just moved back to the area after living in Dallas.

Sidney Maggiora and her family. | Courtesy Sidney Maggiora

“We never moved back here because … Idaho wasn’t doing anything for dyslexic kids as far as diagnosing them and giving them the specific dyslexic programs they need in order to be successful. We just decided to move back this year,” she said. “1 in 5 people have dyslexia.”

The Idaho Legislature passed a bill–HB 731— last year requiring dyslexia screenings for K-5 students and professional development for teachers. As part of the legislation, teachers are working to improve classroom instruction and reading proficiency in students with dyslexia or other learning disabilities.

Still, there’s a lot of work to be done, and both Maggiora and Stepan are looking forward to bringing the dyslexia simulation event to Idaho Falls.

“This is pretty much our kickoff and inviting as many people as possible who want to be involved. We are hoping to go from here,” said Stepan.

Stepan is encouraging people to register for the event online. Click here to register for free.