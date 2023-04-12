Here's why Lori Vallow Daybell's court proceedings suddenly ended Wednesday - East Idaho News

BOISE — The third day of the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell ended abruptly after a morning recess Wednesday.

District Judge Steven Boyce said the prosecution asked for the trial schedule to be modified due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Defense attorneys did not oppose the request and Boyce canceled proceedings for the remainder of the day.

The delay is due to a death in Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake’s family.

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation,” a statement from the prosecution’s team says.

Testimony will resume Thursday and Friday but court will not be held on Monday.

You can read the latest developments on the trial here.