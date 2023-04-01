Highways close due to spring snowstorm - East Idaho News

Highways close due to spring snowstormPublished at
ASHTON — The Idaho Transporation Department has closed several highways due to a winter storm that is causing blowing snow and low visibility.
The following highways were closed at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday:
- U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana State Line
- Idaho Highway 87 between Island Park and the Montana State Line
It’s not clear when the roads will reopen.
Those highways are in a region that is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Sunday. The advisory stretches across Fremont, Clark, and Teton counties and impacts western parts of Madison and Bonneville counties. About three to six inches of snow is expected in the area.
For the latest weather forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.
For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.
