Idaho Falls' Clean and Green citywide cleanup begins May 4 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Despite the long, cold winter, spring is in the air and it’s time to think about spring cleaning. Idaho Falls residents will have help with their cleanup efforts again this year, thanks to the City of Idaho Falls. The annual Clean and Green Citywide Cleanup will start May 4, according to a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

“Personnel from the Sanitation Division will be available every weekend in May at different locations in Idaho Falls to help collect and dispose of unwanted items, including household solid waste, brush, leaves, construction waste and bulk items,” the news release said.

“This service provides residents with the option to bring most of their unwanted items to one location where those items will then be sorted and disposed of accordingly by our staff,” explained Idaho Falls Sanitation Superintendent, Jordan Rechenmacher.

Some types of waste must be disposed of differently than normal, day-to-day waste. Demolition material, metal, hazardous waste, tires and large appliances can’t be accepted by Idaho Falls Sanitation; however, there will be locations around Idaho Fall to take these items.

CLEAN AND GREEN

During the Clean and Green event, unwanted items such as those listed above will be collected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

May 4-6 – Parks and Recreation maintenance building on Old Butte Road near Clarence Drive

May 11-13 – Russ Freeman Park at the recycling bins near Fremont Avenue and Micro Street

May 18-20 – Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park

May 25-27 – Intersection of Bennett Avenue and Waid Street

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE

The Bonneville County Transfer Station, located at 2455 Hemmert Ave., collects and safely disposes of household hazardous waste. Accepted items include paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer, fuels and antifreeze.

METAL, LARGE APPLIANCES, TIRES

Metal and large appliance without Freon can be taken to Pacific Recycling, Western Recycling or the Bonneville County Transfer Station.

Tires and large appliances with Freon can be taken to the Bonneville County Transfer Station for a fee.

DEMOLITION MATERIAL

All demolition material must be disposed of at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit.

PAPER SHREDDING

This service is provided locally by Western Records Destruction.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information, contact the Idaho Falls Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491 or the Bonneville County Hatch Pit and/or Transfer Station at (208) 528-5550.