Idaho Falls School District 91 welcomes new superintendent - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Karla LaOrange has accepted the position of superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91, according to a news release from the district’s board of trustees.

She is currently faculty in the Elementary, Early, and Special Education Department at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

The opening at the district was announced earlier this year when District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank announced he was leaving at the end of the school year. He is taking a job at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington.

RELATED | District 91 superintendent leaving for apparent out-of-state job

The board interviewed four finalists from a field of twelve. They included: Becky Hogancamp, Scott Rogers, Kristoffer Smith and LaOrange. A panel of parents, patrons and staff was also able to meet with the candidates and give their input to the board.

The board extended the job offer to LaOrange late Tuesday night, according to the release. LaOrange accepted the offer Wednesday night.

“We are excited to welcome Karla LaOrange to D91. Karla has an impressive depth of knowledge and years of experience in education that will serve the district well,” District 91 Board Chair Hillary Radcliffe said. “It is clear that her focus on increasing student achievement for all students will be an asset.”

LaOrange will assume her new responsibilities sometime this summer, pending the successful completion of contract negotiations.

“The board looks forward to working closely with the new superintendent to continue current district initiatives, address long-standing facility issues and ensure all students graduate with the knowledge, skills and attributes they need to be successful beyond high school,” the release stated.

The board noted all four finalists were dedicated to education and service.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to LaOrange for a comment on her new position but did not receive a response. We will update this article if we hear from her.