'Idaho Gives' Kickoff Event will highlight eastern Idaho nonprofits - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The eastern Idaho community is invited to come together on Monday, May 1 to celebrate local nonprofits with the eleventh annual Idaho Gives campaign.

Idaho Gives, a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by Idaho Central Credit Union, is a statewide event meant to raise money and awareness for nonprofit organizations. It will be taking place May 1–4.

Several area businesses have come together to sponsor Monday’s event, including Battelle Energy Alliance — operator of INL — and Silver Star Communications, among others.

In a news release sent to EastIdahoNews.com, representatives of the sponsors expressed Idaho Gives and the people who make it possible:

“A statewide giving campaign like Idaho Gives is an excellent tool for nonprofits to gain community awareness, raise money for a specific project, or fund their everyday operations,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

“Idaho Central is committed to supporting nonprofits in our state. We understand and appreciate all the work they do and the difference they make in our communities every day,” states Laura Smith, Vice President of Community Development. “Idaho Gives is the perfect time to say thank you to these organizations and volunteers.”

INL Community Relations Manager, Misty Benjamin says, “Battelle Energy Alliance and its employees are excited to celebrate the impressive nonprofit organizations making a difference in eastern Idaho. Over the next few days, we have an opportunity to raise awareness and funding for agencies providing critical services to individuals and families in our community and across our state.”

“It is always impressive to see the ways local organizations are coming together to show compassion and meet needs,” Barb Sessions, President of Silver Star Communications adds. “Star is so happy to be a part of Eastern Idaho’s community and giving back in one way we show that appreciation.”

There are many nonprofits that take part in Idaho Gives. Idahoans are encouraged to consider either giving to a nonprofit they already love or finding a new one to support.

The Mountain America Event Center is located at 1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls. Idaho Gives will end on May 4.