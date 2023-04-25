Kay Lott shares how she raised four girls born within five years of each other - East Idaho News

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Kay Lott is back sharing with us how she raised four girls all born within five years of each other. She learned a lot and admits she was overwhelmed but wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Watch our interview with Kay in the video player above.