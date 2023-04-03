LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 of Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

10:20 a.m. Boyce says he has received a note that one of the potential jurors needs to take a break. Court now in a brief recess.

10:15 a.m. Smith explaining what conspiracy means and goes on to talk about witness credibility. “You may hear about a witness’s employment background, religious beliefs, etc. and it may be different than yours.” Smith asking jurors if the witness’s religious beliefs were different than theirs if would they have an issue.

10:10 a.m. Smith stresses the importance of only relying on information and evidence heard in the courtroom – not the news or anything outside.

10:05 a.m. Smith: Judge will give you instructions throughout the case. “Each of those crimes read to you that Mrs. Vallow Daybell has been accused of has specific definitions. The judge is going to give you those definitions.” Smith refers to instructions as “recipes” — compares to chocolate chip cookie ingredients. “Flour, sugar, chips and butter.” Some may think that isn’t a good recipe — but Smith says jurors must follow the “recipe” given by the court.

10:05 a.m. Rachel Smith is now taking over voir dire for the prosecution.

10 a.m. Wood: “There will be other types of evidence as well. Would you be able to rely on your reason and common sense with all of the evidence even though there may be some that is ’emotionally charged’?” Potential juror says she can do that.

10 a.m. Wood: “There will be some evidence in this case that I would describe as ’emotionally charged.’ It won’t be easy to look at. He asks if anyone will have an issue with this as there will be autopsy images with children. A lady raises her hand and says she has two elementary school age children. She did not know this case involved children.

10 a.m. Wood now discussing media and news coverage. Says a lot of things out there “aren’t true” and a lot things on the news won’t be presented in the trial because they aren’t relevant to the case. Asks jurors to set aside everything they’ve heard before and only rely on what they hear in the courtroom. He asks if any jurors will have a difficulty doing that and calls on one to answer. She says she hasn’t heard anything about this case.

9:55 a.m. Wood: “Can everybody in this room commit to following the law as it’s given to you by the judge rather than relying on what you think the law should be?” Asks jurors to raise their hands. “Even if you don’t like the law as given, will you all still commit to following the law?” They raise their hands.

9:52 a.m. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood begins voir dire. First question goes to a juror and he asks for her interpretation of what “brutal honesty” means. Wood tells jurors to tell them exactly what they are thinking and feeling. “There’s a defendant here today who has a right to an impartial trial and the people of the state of Idaho have a right to a fair and impartial trial.”

9:50 a.m. Boyce asks potential jurors if they have formed opinions about whether Daybell is guilty or not guilty. Nobody raises their hand.

9:48 a.m. Boyce asks if any potential jurors are related to any of the attorneys. Nobody raises their hand. Boyce asks if anybody has sat on previous juries. A few raise their hand. One lady says she served on a criminal jury a little over two years ago. Boyce asks if anything in the previous case would affect her ability to be fair and unbias in this case. She says no.

9:44 a.m. Boyce asks if any potential jurors are related to Daybell. Nobody raises their hand. Boyce asks if any of the potential jurors are involved in civil cases with Daybell. Nobody raises their hand.

9:40 a.m. Boyce asks, “Is there anyone in the jury pool who knew nothing about this case until you came in last week with your questionnaires?” Many potential jurors raise their hands.

9:36 a.m. Another potential juror says he has a trip planned at a resort mid-May and if he is selected for the jury, he will lose his money. Prosecution and judge ask man if he had trip insurance or if the trip is refundable. Man responds he hasn’t looked into that. Defense does not object to dismissing the juror due to hardship. State does not object either. Boyce allows man to go.

9:35 a.m. Defense, prosecution and judge have no issue dismissing the potential juror for financial hardship. He is released to go.

9:35 a.m. Boyce asks a potential juror if he spoke with his employer about serving on a jury. He tells the judge he did as his employer will only pay him to be away for 14 days. The man says serving on the jury would create a financial hardship.

9:30 a.m. One juror raises his hand and says serving 8 weeks will create a hardship with his employment.

9:30 a.m. Boyce explains during voir dire, the potential jurors could be dismissed for cause. The prosecution and defense are each allowed to dismiss a certain number of potential jurors without cause. Boyce says the trial will last up to 8 weeks.

9:26 a.m. Voir dire, a preliminary examination of a witness or a juror by a judge or counsel, is about to begin. Boyce giving potential jurors instructions.

9:25 a.m. Boyce informs jurors they are now being shown in overflow rooms.

9:21 a.m. Lori is not dressed in a jail outfit. She has on a blue shirt and black cardigan and appears to be wearing glasses. Boyce is reading the charges to the jury after introducing all of the attorneys. He tells them the state has the burden of proving the defendant guilty. She is not required to prove her innocence and does not have to present any evidence.

9:20 a.m. One of the potential jurors did not show up. Boyce says they could face jail or a fine.

9:20 a.m. 18 jurors will be selected – 12 trial jurors and six alternates. Clerk is taking roll call by referring to the jurors by their number.

9:15 a.m. Boyce is introducing himself and court staff, welcoming jurors, explaining the proceedings are being livestreamed to an overflow room in the courthouse and the Madison Co. Courthouse.

9:15 a.m. Hearing has started. We have three camera angles on the screen. One shows Lori and her attorneys, the other shows the judge, the other shows prosecution.

9 a.m. Still waiting for jury selection to begin. Nobody is allowed in the courtroom except potential jurors, attorneys, Lori, judge, etc. We are all watching from an overflow room – probably 10-15 members of the public, the rest are media. At least half of the seats in the room are empty. Hearing is also being live streamed to the Madison Courthouse where I’m told a handful of people are watching.

8:50 a.m. We are still awaiting a ruling from Judge Boyce on if Larry and Kay Woodcock will be allowed to sit in the trial. Lori’s attorneys have argued against it – saying they are witnesses and should not legally be considered victims because they are not immediate family. Prosecutors argue the Woodcocks are victims and should be allowed in.

8:40 a.m. John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, just walked into the overflow room to monitor proceedings. His client remains in the Fremont County Jail. Because there are no cameras, Chad will not get to watch what happens with his wife’s trial.

8:30 a.m. Around three dozen people are in the overflow room at the Ada County Courtroom as jury selection is about to get underway. Media from Idaho, Utah and Arizona are here. We’re told proceedings will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. and Judge Steven Boyce wants to dismiss the jury around 3:30 p.m. Breaks will be short (around 20-30 min. for lunch) to keep the trial moving.