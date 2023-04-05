LIVE UPDATES: Jury selection continues in Vallow Daybell trial, opening arguments could begin this week - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

10:10 a.m. Wood asks the mother of five if she feels she can be a fair and impartial juror. She responds “no” and then says, “You wanted brutal honesty, right?” Wood responds yes and motions to have the potential juror dismissed. Defense does not oppose and Boyce excuses the juror.

10:05 a.m. Wood asks all potential jurors to put aside everything they’ve heard about the case on the news or elsewhere and only use what they hear in the courtroom. He says they will see autopsy photos of children and asks a potential juror how she feels about having to see “emotionally charged” evidence. The woman says as a mother of five, that will be difficult for her to see and make her “very emotional.”

10 a.m. No family members are in the courtroom overflow today. We are still waiting to see if Boyce will allow Larry and Kay Woodcock in the courtroom during the trial. You can get caught up on the issue here.

10 a.m. Attorneys for the prosecution now questioning potential jurors. This will be very similar to the past two days. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood asking jurors to be “brutally honest” with them when answering questions. They want the complete, full truth.

9:53 a.m. Boyce asks potential jurors if any of them are related to Daybell, the attorneys or if they are involved in any civil litigation with Daybell. They all say no.

9:48 a.m. Potential juror asks whether he would be able to go work at the end of the day to see patients (he’s a dentist). Boyce says he has no plans to sequester the jury during the trial and has not made a decision about whether they will be sequestered during verdict deliberations. Judge says the goal is to end court every day at 3:30 p.m.

9:40 a.m. Boyce introducing attorneys to the potential jurors and explaining the charges against Lori Vallow Daybell.

9:30 a.m. Boyce says he met with attorneys from defense and prosecution this morning. Both sides raised challenges about seven people in the 15 member jury panel due to hardship and bias reasons. One potential juror didn’t show up. So we have seven remaining in this group.

9:30 a.m. Judge Boyce has just entered the courtroom. Lori is sitting between her attorneys wearing a black shirt and dark-rimmed glasses.

8:55 a.m. Back in the courthouse for day 3 of jury selection. There are about 25 people in the overflow room at the Ada County Courthouse. We need 42 potential jurors in the pool for things to advance – right now we have 30. So we could get the total number today and striking the jurors could begin.

