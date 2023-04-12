Local man is dead after apparent shootout with police near I-15 - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local man is dead after he was shot and killed by authorities following a vehicle pursuit that ended off Interstate 15 on Wednesday.

Police reports show at about 12:30 p.m. Blackfoot Police Department located a red vehicle that was connected to a wanted 36-year-old man. The man, who has not been identified, was wanted for eluding law enforcement, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Law enforcement from Blackfoot Police, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Hall Police pursued the vehicle until it crashed on the ramp connecting U.S. Highway 91 and southbound Interstate 15.

ISP reports multiple shots were fired, but it’s unclear if the suspect fired or aimed a weapon at officers.

Witness video provided to EastIdahoNews.com shows officers taking cover behind multiple police vehicles and ultimately firing dozens of gunshots into the red vehicle.

The 36-year-old man was struck, and although he was provided emergency medical aid, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the release.

Two other people were inside the vehicle, and after the shooting subsided, the video showed them walking out of the car with their hands raised. Police say they received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Their condition and identities are unknown.

U.S. 91 and the onramp from U.S. 91 to I-15 are currently closed for investigation. It is not known how long the roadway will be closed, but several more hours are expected. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Idaho State Police is leading the Critical Incident Task Force for this case. As this is an ongoing investigation, police say no additional information will be released about the incident at this time. The names and ranks of law enforcement involved also will not be released at this time, according to the release.

The Critical Incident Task Force is a team of investigators and professional staff from the Idaho State Police and local law enforcement agencies who provide investigative and other assistance to law enforcement agencies in police use of force and other critical incidents. The taskforce works with the local prosecutor’s office, which reviews completed investigations.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com