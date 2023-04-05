Mountain View Middle School cancels Thursday classes after threats - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress put out the following statement on the district’s Facebook page:

Please be advised I will likely send multiple updates and emails tonight. Things have been interesting of late, to say the least. After careful consideration of the past 24 hours, I have come to the decision that we, meaning students, parents, and staff; need a chance to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit. Therefore, I have come to the following decision. The Blackfoot School District will not hold class tomorrow, Thursday, April 6, 2023. All planned extracurricular will still take place. Forgive me, but we need a little of that right now.

I feel it is in our best interest to take a quick break and get right emotionally, mentally, or any other way. Please forgive the inconvenience I am sure this will cause. I do not make this decision lightly. There will not be a need for any make up day or time. I will be taking the necessary steps to ensure there is no need for make up.

I will need some time to put together my next communication. I assure you that I have heard your concerns and I will be working on making the needed adjustments and/or improvements. Please know we strive to do our best but will always reflect on ways to improve.

PREVIOUS STORY: (Published 3:48 p.m. Wednesday)

BLACKFOOT — Mountain View Middle School is under a shelter-in-place.

Blackfoot School District 55 parents were notified around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the school district assured parents that “everything is fine and safe at school.”

“There is an issue from outside that we are addressing,” the Facebook statement said.

A shelter-in-place protocol is put in place when there is no direct threat to the school, said Ronna Park at the district office.

It isn’t as severe as a lockdown protocol, according to Park. Classes go on as usual. The difference is that no one is allowed in or out of the school.

“A student who is currently not in school has made threats,” Blackfoot Police Department Dispatch told EastIdahoNews.com. “Police are on scene to ensure the student doesn’t go into the school.”

Authorities have no reason to believe this is a hoax, as the name on the threat matches the name of a student, dispatch said.

By all accounts, students are completely safe.

“I repeat, students are safe and fine,” the Facebook post stated. “Once the issue is resolved, we will return to normal school day operation.”

The final class period normally gets out at 3:55 p.m. Superintendent Brian Kress said on Facebook that buses would run on the normal schedule.

This is an evolving story. We will update as we receive more information.