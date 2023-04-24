Victor man arrested after police seize 6 and a half pounds of meth - East Idaho News

VICTOR – A 35-year-old man was arrested in Victor on Sunday after officers seized multiple firearms and over six and a half pounds of meth.

Fredi Munoz-Morales was charged with felony possession of controlled substance — trafficking amounts, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to purchase illegal drug tax.

According to a Teton County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies served a search warrant on Sunday at Munoz-Morales’s home on Wapiti Drive.

Deputies reportedly found six and a half pounds of methamphetamine, paraphernalia items, several firearms and “other items indicating illegal trafficking,” according to the release.

The estimated value of the methamphetamine is approximately $150,000.

Munoz-Morales was then arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

If convicted, he could face up to 26 years in prison.