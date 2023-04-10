WATCH: Here's what Lori Vallow Daybell's defense attorney said after court Monday - East Idaho News

BOISE — Opening statements concluded and the first witnesses were called Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial.

Jim Archibald and John Thomas, Daybell’s defense attorneys, along with Brandon Hobbs, an investigator hired by the defense, left the courthouse around 3:30 p.m. Archibald spoke briefly with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and other journalists. Watch what he had to say in the video player above.

You can read updates on opening statements, the witnesses and other details about the trial here.