Woman killed in Canyon County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at 7:38 am on Wednesday at the intersection of Karcher Road and South Montana Avenue in Canyon County.

A 19-year-old female of Parma was driving a 1999 Honda Civic southbound on SouthMontana Avenue in Caldwell.

A 32-year-old male of Nampa was driving a 2017 GMC Acadia westbound on Karcher Road.

A 35-year-old male of Caldwell was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Karcher Road.

The driver of the Honda failed to stop at the intersection of Karcher Road and Montana Avenue where it was impacted by the GMC, then the Toyota.

The driver of the Honda succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was not wearing a seatbelt. All other drivers and occupants were wearing seatbelts.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.